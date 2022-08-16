MSUM president set to retire in 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The woman who leads Minnesota State University Moorhead says she is retiring in 2023.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst will retire after leading the university for nine years.

“Few things are as important to me as our mission of preparing students for their futures. Stepping away from MSUM—and the Dragon family—will not be easy,” Blackhurst said. “But I firmly believe it’s a leader’s responsibility to know when the time is right for someone new to take the lead. After eight years as MSUM’s president, and an especially challenging year for me personally, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire.”

Many in the community may know President Blackhurst from her love of running, or from her popular social media accounts such as @PrezBlackhurst on Twitter.

She’s also known for her affinity for Dragon red, wearing at least one red article of clothing every day she’s working since taking the office.

President Blackhurst is the 11th person to lead MSUM, and in her tenure saw many changes at the university.

In a press release, MSUM says President Blackhurst increased access to a college degree by being one of the first Minnesota State universities to eliminate the ACT admission requirement and investing more than $1 million to improve scholarships, doubled graduate enrollment and improved graduation rates.

The Minnesota State Chancellor’s Office is expected to start a nation-wide search for Blackhurst’s replacement in the fall of 2022 with the hope of having the candidate by spring 2023.

