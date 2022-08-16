North Mankato police investigating possible overdose death

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato police is investigating a possible overdose death which occurred last night.

Authorities responded to a house in lower North Mankato around 11 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, first responders performed CPR and administered NARCAN on an unresponsive 22-year-old Mankato man, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Officers were informed by the caller that the man may have “used something.”

Police say an autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and an investigation is ongoing.

