North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday has died, according to authorities.

32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode died at the hospital Monday evening.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the river embankment adjacent to Eleanor Street.

Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.

Initial information reveals that Bode was operating the ATV and 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland, of rural Mankato, was the passenger.

Wieland declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash, but has since been hospitalized.

