Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" musical in the Savoy Hotel in London on April 2, 2014. Campbell Danesh, who shot to fame in 2001 on the British reality-talent show “Pop Idol" and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind," has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn't been determined yet.(Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – International singer and actor Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a deceased person call at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, August 11 at The Berkman Apartments located at 217 14th Ave. SW.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Darius Campbell-Denesh.

Campbell-Denesh first gained fame in 2001 after appearing on the British talent competition Popstars. A year later he was voted to the finals of the British music competition show, Pop Idol.

The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending.

There is no known threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

