Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now

KEYC News Now is broadcasting from a temporary studio while our main studio undergoes renovation.
KEYC News Now is broadcasting from a temporary studio while our main studio undergoes renovation.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may notice your local news looking a little different starting Tuesday.

KEYC News Now has begun a studio renovation project. This has caused us to relocate our news studio to a different part of the building while the studio is completely remodeled.

The temporary space will allow crews to overhaul everything in the studio, from the flooring to the lights. We are excited for the new look that you will see in the coming weeks on the air.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
(Source: City of North Mankato)
North Mankato police investigating possible overdose death
Highs will remain warm in the mid to upper-70s this week with mild humidity and scattered rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant