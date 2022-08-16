Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may notice your local news looking a little different starting Tuesday.

KEYC News Now has begun a studio renovation project. This has caused us to relocate our news studio to a different part of the building while the studio is completely remodeled.

The temporary space will allow crews to overhaul everything in the studio, from the flooring to the lights. We are excited for the new look that you will see in the coming weeks on the air.

