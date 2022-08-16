Warm, humid conditions stick around ahead of scattered storm chances

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return by the end of this week as temperatures remain warm with highs in the mid to upper-70s with mild humidity sticking around.

Today will start off with partly cloudy skies along with thick, patchy fog across the area. Visibility will likely range from no visibility up to 10 miles of visibility through the morning hours. Thankfully, today we are looking at mostly sunny skies, which means as the sun continues to rise through the morning hours, it will help dissipate the fog a little faster than if we were to have cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper-70s near the 80-degre mark. It won’t just be warm, it’ll be warm and humid as dew points are projected to hover in the mid-60s. This means it’ll feel slightly sticky outside. Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy but remain rather quiet with calm winds and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures and conditions remaining warm and muggy with highs in the upper-70s and dew points in the mid to upper-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy through the evening hours with a chance for a few isolated showers after 7 pm. The isolated chances may grow into scattered chances after midnight as we make our way into Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the low-60s.

Thursday will be on the cloudier side with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. There will be periods of dry conditions mixed in, meaning it’s not going to be a consistent rain through the day into the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing on and off throughout the day as temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler with highs in the low-70s. Overnight temperatures are likely to drop into the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday morning with the scattered rain chances continuing.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy for the first half of the day as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for the first bit of the day. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s by the afternoon hours. Throughout the afternoon and evening hours, showers and thunderstorms will start to clear out, making way for partly cloudy skies by Saturday night. Temperatures are projected to dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear with sunshine in the area as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours.

Next week is looking to be on the quieter side with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the week as temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s. Isolated rain chances return to the area by the middle of next week, with only minor rain chances possible.

