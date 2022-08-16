Warm and humid Wednesday; rainy, cooler by late week

The next couple of days will bring fairly typical summertime weather to our region. It will be partly cloudy and not too hot with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Our weather pattern will change Thursday night into Friday as our next system moves in, bringing widespread rain and cooler temperatures that will carry us into the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by daybreak Wednesday. Patchy fog is possible by Wednesday morning. Especially in low lying areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70s. An isolated thundershower is possible Wednesday with a slightly better chance of scattered thunderstorms on Thursday.

Things will change by late week. A slow moving low pressure system will bring widespread rain to much of our region Thursday night and Friday. As of now, it looks like most of the rain should end by Friday night, but if the system slows at all, showers could linger into Saturday. Rainfall amounts are generally expected to be in the quarter to half inch range with locally heavier amounts possible. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

As you might imagine, with the rain and clouds temperatures will be considerably cooler. Highs will only reach the low 70s on Friday and Saturday. As of right now it looks as though the rain will end and the sky will begin to clear Saturday with a drier, slightly warmer day in the forecast for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.