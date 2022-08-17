Austin boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin boy is among the finalists in the 2022 Kids Division USA Mullet Championship.

Callen Steinbrink from Austin is one of the 25 finalists in the nationwide kids competition.

There are multiple competitions within the mullet championships including adult male, adult female (femullet), teen and children.

According to the USA Mullet Championship website, it began with an adult competition in 2020 as a marketing idea in Michigan and has since expanded its scope to a national event including more contests.

Voting runs from August 15-19, 2022. All you need to do to cast your vote is register, cast your ballot and click on a photo to submit your vote.

USA Mullet Championship Facebook provides voting updates daily as the voting period end nears.

