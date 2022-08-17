Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Austin boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

Callen Steinbrink
Callen Steinbrink(USA Mullet Championship)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – An Austin boy is among the finalists in the 2022 Kids Division USA Mullet Championship.

Callen Steinbrink from Austin is one of the 25 finalists in the nationwide kids competition.

There are multiple competitions within the mullet championships including adult male, adult female (femullet), teen and children.

According to the USA Mullet Championship website, it began with an adult competition in 2020 as a marketing idea in Michigan and has since expanded its scope to a national event including more contests.

Voting runs from August 15-19, 2022. All you need to do to cast your vote is register, cast your ballot and click on a photo to submit your vote.

Voting can be found here.

USA Mullet Championship Facebook provides voting updates daily as the voting period end nears.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.
Dodge ending production of Charger, Challenger in 2023
FILE - Runners who register today for their Marathon will have a portion of their registration...
Mankato Marathon celebrates National Nonprofit Day
Mark Johnson holds a plaque honoring staff members at the House of Hope in Mankato, Minn.
House of Hope honors long-time staff members
Current staff and members joined family members of the two for the planting of a tree in their...
House of Hope honors long-time staff members