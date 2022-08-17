Brown County Historical Society upgrades U.S.-Dakota War exhibit

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown County Historical Society has added new upgrades to its U.S.-Dakota War exhibit.

Tomorrow marks 160 years since the war started in 1862.

The Historical Society’s ‘Never Shall I Forget’ exhibit summarizes the events that happened in Brown County at that time.

Curators say they aim to remember and reflect on the war, which played an important role in shaping Minnesota’s history.

The exhibit features a New Ulm battery cannon, tipi and rescue wagon.

This year, the Society added mannequins with outfits from the time period.

It also blew up several photos and added more visual charts to engage visitors.

“We kind of wanted to draw people in more and get them engaged a little bit more with the exhibit, so rather than seeing exhibit panels and photos, you see the mannequins, and they help bring the exhibit to life,” explained Curator of Collections Ryan Harren.

The Historical Society will be giving tours of the upgraded exhibit all week.

You can find more information on upcoming events on its website.

