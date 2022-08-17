House of Hope honors long-time staff members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The House of Hope in Mankato dedicated a tree to two long time staff members.

Theresa Wolske and Larry Norland served the house for a combined 65 years, before retiring and since passing away.

Current staff and members joined family members of the two for the planting of a tree in their honor and to commemorate their service to the community.

The House of Hope is an addiction treatment center and halfway house that aims to give men, particularly those struggling with alcohol abuse, a chance to get back on their feet.

“This place we built back in 2001, both Larry and Theresa were part of this when we bought the property and we able to build it, so to have them be a part of this with a tree, we’ll have a plaque now and everything like that,” said Mark Johnson of the House of Hope. “It’s just really really cool, and they became good friends of mine as well,”

Families were able to take photos with both the tree and the remembrance plaque, which will be installed in the next few weeks.

