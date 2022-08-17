Low pressure system to bring showers, thunderstorms, seasonal temperatures

Following a relatively quiet start to the week, a low pressure system is projected to move through Minnesota over the next couple of days bringing isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances, as well as seasonal temperatures by this weekend and next week.

Today will be the final day to enjoy a day of sunshine and dry conditions. We are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day and evening tonight as temperatures hover around the 80-degree mark with minor humidity. Tonight will gradually become partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

By Thursday, we will become mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into and through the area as a low pressure system works its way across southern Minnesota and dips south into northern Iowa over the next couple of days. Despite the cloud coverage expected in the area, temperatures will remain warm with highs around the 80-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off into Friday as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s.

Friday will remain on the cloudy but cooler side. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off through the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. The rain chances will continue through the night into Saturday as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms as the low pressure system gradually moves out of the area. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the low-70s across the area. As we make our way into the evening and late night hours, we will see gradual clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy and seasonal with temperatures rising into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain partly cloudy heading into Monday with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Next week will be on the seasonal side with highs hovering in the mid-70s through the week with partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies mixed in and minor rain chances possible towards the end of next week.

