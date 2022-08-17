Mankato Marathon celebrates National Nonprofit Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon System is celebrating National Nonprofit Day with a portion of race registrations going to the five nonprofits that make up the 2022 Mankato Marathon Charities Program.

Runners who register today for their Marathon will have a portion of their registration benefit MY Place, LEEP, MRCI, YMCA and partners for housing.

National Nonprofit Day is held annually on Aug. 17 to recognize the efforts of nonprofits and support local community.

Runners also have the opportunity to raise additional dollars throughout the year with the option to donate to one or all of the charities when they register for one of the Mankato Marathon weekend events.

