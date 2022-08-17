Mankato West returns to field after undefeated 2021 with new arm Bart McAninch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you spend enough time with the Mankato West football team you’ll often hear three words preached: success breeds success, which is the philosophy the team is using to carry them from last year’s Class AAAAA championship into a new season with big shoes to fill.

“Getting that feeling of winning a state championship is the best feeling in the world, so it drives me to work even harder just to feel it again,” said Ethan Johnston, senior wide receiver and cornerback.

Coming into the season, the Scarlets said farewell to all but four starters. Most teams would struggle bouncing back from such a loss, but it’s Mankato West’s depth that makes for smooth year-to-year transitions.

“We had a lot of juniors that didn’t really play much and that wasn’t because they weren’t good, it was because we had a lot of very good players and a lot of good seniors,” Head Coach J.J. Helget said. “We said it all year last year, we had juniors and sophomores that would’ve started on most teams that we played.”

Take inside linebacker Ty Neils for example, the senior soaked in all he could while last year’s top-10 Mr. Football finalist Ryan Haley led the defense in record-breaking fashion.

“Honestly, he was one of the best inside linebackers to not play in the conference, and now he’s excited, because it’s his turn,” Helget said. “He had a great role model in front of him and all these guys, they had guys that they looked up to last year and now they want to take it and step into those shoes and fill it so we don’t miss a beat.”

“For the past couple years, we’ve really just been living in their shadows because of how stacked they were. It’s just cool seeing all of the unknown players come out of the dark and fill those positions, there’s a lot of energy, it’s fun,” Johnston said.

Helget confirms the identity of the defending champions will hold similarities, aside from one of the bigger changes at quarterback with pocket passer Bart McAninch taking over the reins.

“There will be more options around the field where Zander Dittbenner was a very elusive quarterback, he could take off and run,” Johnston stated.

“Bart McAninch, he works hard, he’s a very nice quarterback,” senior safety Damien Riewe added. “We’ve got all these young guys coming up [for their]first year [on] varsity, but I feel like they’re ready and they’re going to help us get there.”

The Scarlets open the season on the road at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 against Rochester John Marshall before facing New Prague the following Friday at home.

