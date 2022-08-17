Your Photos
No one hurt in helicopter crash in southeastern Minnesota

The crash happened near Elgin on Tuesday afternoon.
A crop-dusting helicopter crashed into powerlines near Elgin, Minn. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2022....
A crop-dusting helicopter crashed into powerlines near Elgin, Minn. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2022. No one was hurt.(Wabasha County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELGIN, Minn. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a helicopter crashed into power lines north of Elgin, Minn. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash, which happened at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, occurred just north of the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 8 north of Elgin in the Town of Oakwood in Wabasha County.

A 911 caller explained that a crop-dusting helicopter hit power lines and crashed. The pilot, a 31-year-old man from Tallahassee, Fla., was not hurt. The helicopter is owned by Iron Horse Aviation of Gilman, Iowa.

The Plainview Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance Service and Peoples Energy Cooperative assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the wreckage.

NEWS RELEASE - Helicopter crash, no injuries!

Posted by Wabasha County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

