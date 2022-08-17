Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired.

The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure.

Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability.

The county proposed two options for the dam’s future: to either repair or remove it.

But before a decision is made, officials invited the public to weigh in on what they think should be done.

Feedback was collected from April to June by consulting firm Bolton and Menk, which presented results to the county commission this morning.

“Overall, we had over 3,000 impressions on the community. Whether it was getting survey responses or simply conversations, we did feel like we’ve accomplished reaching out the community to hear their concerns,”

The report said most participants were Mankato residents between the ages of 25 and 60.

The majority said they visit the dam for sight-seeing.

But as for repairing or removing it, Bolton and Menk says it received mixed responses.

“[Participants were] kind of feeling between a rock and a hard place, because there is a lot of value and connection to the dam, yet people recognize that it is old and there are problems that exist currently,”

Overall, 69% of responses were in favor of repairing the dam.

18% were in favor of removing it.

14% said they would support either decision.

