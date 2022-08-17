Your Photos
Target’s profit sinks after it cut prices to clear inventory

Target logo.
Target logo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Target has reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items.

The weaker-than-expected profit came two months after Target warned it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively discounting because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans that left the Minneapolis-based discounter with bloated inventory.

Like many retailers, Target has been blindsided by consumers’ lightening-speed switch from spending on pandemic-inspired home items, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to investing on experiences.

Moreover, surging inflation is forcing shoppers to focus on basic necessities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

