United Way hosts expanded regional school supply drive

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way will host an expanded school supply drive.

The second annual supply drive will take place on August 22 through September 2.

This year, donations will not only be in Blue Earth county, but expand to Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties.

Drop-off sites will be located around partnered, area businesses, such as the North Mankato Taylor Library, Waseca’ Thrivent, and more.

According to United Way director of operations & communications, Laura Murray, last year’s donations filled an entire school bus with supplies for Mankato public schools.

“Making sure that the schools have some additional supplies helps make sure that all kids have what they need when they’re starting the school year to help with their arts and projects and learning that they’re going to be doing,” United Way community impact director Elizabeth Harstad said.

All schools request new school supplies to be donated.

Donations must be delivered to the United Way drop-off sites.

“We joined on with the school drive last year, and it had a very successful turnout. And the people here at the library wanted to help out as much as they could,” North Mankato Taylor Library director Katie Heintz said.

Donations will be distributed to public schools around the region after September 2.

For more information on drop-off locations and donation requirements, visit United Way.

