Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warm Thursday; a cooler, rainy start to the weekend

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. By Thursday night, a more organized system will bring a better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms that will continue through Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is not expected, but rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch or more are possible. The clouds and rain will keep things cool, too. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s through the weekend. By late Saturday into Sunday we will transition to a drier, mild pattern that will carry us through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A stronger, more organized system will bring a better chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. In general, rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch are possible with locally heavier rainfall amounts likely with some individual thunderstorms. High temps will only reach the low to mid 70s on Friday and Saturday.

As of right now, it looks as though the rain will end and the sky will begin to clear by late Saturday into Saturday night. That will leave us with a partly cloudy and pleasant Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be the start of a drier, milder weather pattern that will last through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

A low pressure moving through Minnesota will bring in on and off shower, thunderstorm chances...
Low pressure system to bring showers, thunderstorms, seasonal temperatures
A low pressure moving through Minnesota will bring in on and off shower, thunderstorm chances...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version
KEYC Weather
Warm and humid Wednesday; rainy, cooler by late week
KEYC Weather
KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update