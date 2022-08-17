Warm Thursday; a cooler, rainy start to the weekend

Warm temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. By Thursday night, a more organized system will bring a better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms that will continue through Friday and Saturday. Severe weather is not expected, but rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch or more are possible. The clouds and rain will keep things cool, too. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s through the weekend. By late Saturday into Sunday we will transition to a drier, mild pattern that will carry us through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A stronger, more organized system will bring a better chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. In general, rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch are possible with locally heavier rainfall amounts likely with some individual thunderstorms. High temps will only reach the low to mid 70s on Friday and Saturday.

As of right now, it looks as though the rain will end and the sky will begin to clear by late Saturday into Saturday night. That will leave us with a partly cloudy and pleasant Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be the start of a drier, milder weather pattern that will last through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.