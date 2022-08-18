Your Photos
Blue Earth County Republicans Office holds open house

Blue Earth County’s GOP is unveiling its new office this afternoon. GOP gubernatorial candidate...
Blue Earth County’s GOP is unveiling its new office this afternoon. GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 this afternoon, ahead of the ticket’s “Freedom Rally” tonight at the Riverfront Park Pavillion.(Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County’s GOP is unveiling its new office this afternoon.

The party is holding an open house and ribbon cutting for their new location on N. Victory Dr. in Mankato.

The open house started at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m. today.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 this afternoon, ahead of the ticket’s “Freedom Rally” tonight at the Riverfront Park Pavillion.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

