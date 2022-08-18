Your Photos
Classes for families impacted by mental illness head to rural Iowa

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Leaders with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County are working to get resources to people in rural parts of Iowa. NAMI Linn County will soon be offering a class in Jones County.

“We are really grateful that St. Paul Lutheran in Anamosa has offered us this space,” said Kurt Rogahn, a Volunteer & Board Member at NAMI Linn County.

An 8 week family-to-family class through NAMI Linn County will be held at the church starting September 12th.

”NAMI is encouraging their affiliates to spread out and to address surrounding counties,” said Nancy Edwards, a Volunteer at NAMI Linn County.

Edwards lives in Anamosa and will help lead the class which is specifically for friends and family of loved ones with mental illness. Leaders say there is a need for more access to mental health care in smaller communities in Iowa.

“Most of the professionals are confined to the big cities. The psychiatrist, the psychologist and the treatment centers are more often located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Des Moines,” said Rogahn.

They’re taking the class to Jones County hoping to be a more convenient option for those who wish the attend.

The class will also take place virtually for people who cannot, and is open to people outside of the county. The course will cover everything from symptoms, to treatments and ways to cope.

“This is kind of support wrapping our arms around the family members to say hey we’ve been there we’ve done that, we know how hard it is,” said Edwards.

The class is a peer education class, so both leaders have the personal experience of having loved ones with mental illness.

“When you’ve got somebody in your family with mental illness it can effect the other people in the family,” Rogahn explained.

The class may be the beginning of more classes in Jones County and other rural communities as well.

While the classes don’t start until September 12th leaders say people do need to be registered by the 7th. You can register by calling 319-221-1184 and leaving a message or you can email nami-lc@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

