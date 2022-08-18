Your Photos
Cooler with scattered t-storms through Saturday

Sunshine and milder temps will return Sunday
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered, slow moving showers and thunderstorms are likely across much of our region through Friday night into Saturday morning. While severe weather is not expected, some thunderstorms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half inch or more. There could be a couple of isolated thunderstorms that produce even heavier rainfall amounts. This system will move out during the day Saturday, leaving us with a dry, pleasant stretch of weather that will carry us through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. The lows will drop into the lower 60s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and considerably cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again likely. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday night into Saturday morning, with scattered thunderstorms ending and gradual clearing as this system exits on Saturday afternoon. Saturday will still be cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Dry, slightly cooler than average weather will continue Monday and through most of next week.

