Districts, agencies work to alleviate school bus driver shortage

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Nationwide, the student transportation industry is currently dealing with a significant shortage of school bus drivers.

Audra Veroeven, the manager at Palmer Bus Services in Waseca, has seen it first-hand.

“We are definitely feeling the crunch here. In my location alone, I would need about three drivers to get both myself and my mechanic out of the bus and actually back up the full strength where I’m running every single one of my routes out,” says Audra Veroeven, manager at Palmer Bus Services in Waseca.

The shortage is causing managers to cut and change routes and how many buses they can put out on the roads.

“From seven we are down to where we’re running five, and at that point, we’re facing crowding,” added Veroeven.

In Waseca, one of the ways the bus services are adapting to the shortage is by encouraging parents to join the industry: with the same schedule as the kids, an applicant can drive their kids to school while getting paid.

“I always stress that this is a very family-based operation. You can bring your kids to work. We tried to be very active in the community. Everybody knows we’re struggling, but it’s not just us, it’s everywhere,” explained Veroeven.

To alleviate the shortage, districts are offering referral bonuses, higher wages, and hiring bonuses. Nationwide, it’s a green light for recruiting efforts.

“Minnesota has certain regulations that we have to follow. It can eliminate people,” Veroeven says. “But other than that, it takes a very special person to drive a 45-foot tin can down the street with kids screaming in the back. But it’s a job I don’t think I would ever change. I absolutely fell in love with it.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.