Former Minnesota priest charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct

WINONA, Minn. (KEYC) - A former ordained priest at the Diocese of Winona-Rochester was recently charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct of an adult.

The incident reportedly took place in December 2020.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta was ordained as a priest at the diocese in 2008, but has not had an assignment with the diocese since 2018, and his faculties were suspended in November 2019.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it had been actively working toward Huerta’s laicization, or removal, during the time of the alleged abuse.

In his role, Huerta provided ministry for Hispanic communities within the diocese. He served the parishes of The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.

In a news release, the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it has been working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations against Huerta.

The diocese also encourages anyone who has been victimized or assaulted to immediately report it to law enforcement.

