Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Greater Minnesota Trauma Center raises mental health awareness

Greater Minnesota Trauma Center raises mental health awareness
Greater Minnesota Trauma Center raises mental health awareness(KEYC)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - More help is available in southern Minnesota for people who struggle with their mental health.

Located in St. Peter, there is a new facility to assist people who have gone through the unimaginable.

The founding of the Greater Minnesota Trauma Center stemmed from the overwhelming need to combat the stigma against mental health.

“The difficulties that people have here in rural Minnesota to access mental health services. That vision grew over time, and now I am sort of in a position where I can take some of those visions and those dreams. Then put them into real services,” said Justin Coates, owner and founder of Greater Minnesota Trauma Center.

The services that Coates helps discuss are life and parent coaching, private pay therapy, and trauma education, which will be split with co-founder Caycee Bonacci.

“Life coaching is really working on a specific goal or a specific transition you are going on. So that would be a really client-led goal-setting situation, where the client is focusing on what goals they want to work on,” Bonacci explained.

Bonacci and Coates are the two providers at the center. Coates is a licensed professional counselor and Bonacci is a certified life coach.

Both have seen the negative implications in rural communities when mental health needs are not met.

“Do not stop struggling with their mental health during that waiting period. That is where I want to bring those quality providers on, so we are not on those waiting lists,” Coates said.

The Greater Minnesota Trauma Center’s motto is “bridging the trauma gap,” which they hope to do one patient at a time.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
MAPS prepares for school year with relaxed COVID-19 guidelines
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas
Corey Schlenker
Cerebral palsy patient receives life-changing surgery