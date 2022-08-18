Huskies to host Northwoods League Championship against Growlers

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since 2018, the Duluth Huskies will be playing for a Northwoods League Championship.

The Huskies will be hosting the Kalamzaoo Growlers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:35pm at Wade Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 9:00a.m.

🏆The game is set🏆



Your Duluth Huskies will face the Kalamazoo Growlers at Wade Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 pm!!



Tickets go on sale at 9 am 🎟#RollSkies #RaiseHowl pic.twitter.com/PICYEi7w9S — Duluth Huskies (@DuluthHuskies) August 18, 2022

The Huskies will be hosting the game because of a tie breaker rule. Duluth and Kalamazoo had an identical winning percentage in the regular season, but the game will be at Wade Stadium because the Great Plains won the NWL All-Star Game over the Great Lakes divisions.

Duluth last played in the Northwoods League Championship Gmae in 2018, when they fell to the Fon Du Lac Dock Spiders.

