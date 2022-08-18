Your Photos
Huskies to host Northwoods League Championship against Growlers

By Matt Halverson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since 2018, the Duluth Huskies will be playing for a Northwoods League Championship.

The Huskies will be hosting the Kalamzaoo Growlers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:35pm at Wade Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 9:00a.m.

The Huskies will be hosting the game because of a tie breaker rule. Duluth and Kalamazoo had an identical winning percentage in the regular season, but the game will be at Wade Stadium because the Great Plains won the NWL All-Star Game over the Great Lakes divisions.

Duluth last played in the Northwoods League Championship Gmae in 2018, when they fell to the Fon Du Lac Dock Spiders.

