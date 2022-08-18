Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots

WEST DES MIONES, Iowa. (WEAU) -Hy-Vee, Inc. is announcing that the flu vaccine is now available at over 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, Inc. there is no appointment or prescription necessary. Additionally, drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days.

Hy-Vee, Inc. in their media release says drive-thru flu clinics will be offered outside of many Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations between Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists their flu vaccine recommendations here.

The full media release from Hy-Vee, Inc. is available here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.