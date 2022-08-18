It’s a work trip, but Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for this Marshall, Minnesota native. Trey Lance got a chance to get back close to home for a couple of days.

That’s because his San Francisco 49ers are in Eagan for 2 days of scrimmaging and controlled practices with the Minnesota Vikings to be followed by Saturday’s exhibition game. It doesn’t sound like the former Marshall and NDSU standout will play Saturday.

But the first round pick last year will be the Niners starting QB when the regular season starts after spending most of his rookie year learning from the sidelines.

So how fun was it for him to be back in Minnesota today? ”I was excited for sure. I get to see my family and some friends but I mean it’s work at this point. You come out here and these two days of practice are awesome for us and Saturday as well. My high school team, the Vikings, I appreciate them actually because they got some buses for my high school team to come out tomorrow. So I’ll get to see some coaches and teammates as well,” says Lance.

When you consider that Lance should be a junior in college and this is already his second year in the NFL. And that the 49ers traded up to get him in last year’s draft with the number 3 overall pick, his rise to success has been amazing.

And it appears that Trey will replace Jimmy Garrapalo as the starting quarterback. You’ll see lots of Niners #5 jerseys in the heart of Vikings territory this season...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.