Jensen, Birk to visit Mankato Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk will be in Mankato Thursday.

Jensen and Birk, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in November, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the grand opening of the new Blue Earth County Republican office on Thursday afternoon.

The pair will then be hosting a Freedom Rally at Riverfront Park Pavilion from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair with them to the event.

(Source: Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor) (Dr. Scott Jensen for Governor)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.