JWP football preps for upcoming season

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -After a disappointing one win season from a year ago, this year’s Janesville Waldorf Pemberton’s seniors are determined to turn things around before their high school career are over.

“I think a lot of our focus has changed. A lot of us last year just showed up to show up. Now we’re showing up to play the game, working harder to get some wins,” said Michael Vanravenhorst, JWP senior OT/DE.

The veterans on this year’s JWP squad are leading by example for a relatively young squad. There were growing pains last season as many players got their first taste of varsity experience, but this year, it’s a chance for those athletes to shine and take the next step.

“All these younger guys are stronger, smarter. They’ve already been in it their freshman year. They know the plays, the motions we go through, how practice is run. They definitely have an advantage now from last year,” said Jack Cahill, JWP senior RB/TE/LB.

Through the first week of practice, seniors are happy with the direction this team is heading coming into the season.

“Offensively, we will have a really good run game this year, better than we had last year. I feel like offense, we’re going to be really good this year,” said Ryder Thissen, JWP senior RB/LB.

The excitement on that side of the ball could translate to success if the Bulldogs are able to consistently execute their gameplan, and this year’s seniors are ready to leave the program in a better place than when they found it.

“It’s come fast. We’re used to losing, we want to turn it around. We’ve seen what it’s like to lose. We’re ready to win, and we have these guys that are ready to win,” said Karson Lindsay, JWP senior QB/DB.

“It’s our last year to be playing as unfortunate as that is. We’ve got to set up the upcoming players, get them as motivated as we are because we don’t have any chances after this,” said Vanravenhorst.

The Bulldogs first regular season action is set for Friday September second against a tough Fillmore Central squad. The Falcons are fresh off an impressive 9-2 season.

