Lakota Made celebrates growth, new location

Lakota Made, an indigenous woman-owned business, is celebrating its growth and new location.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lakota Made, an indigenous woman-owned business, is celebrating its growth and new location.

Their previous location was located in the Frost Plaza on Riverfront Drive, yet Megan Schnitker, owner and founder of Lakota Made, says the business was growing and was ready to expand.

Lakota Made is a small business that provides wild plant remedies and eco-friendly personal products.

“To have Lakota Made on Riverfront, just a few blocks from the Dakota 38 hanging site is awesome,” Owner Meghan Schnitker said. “it’s showing the world basically that there’s healing being done here in the Mankato community and we can all work together and help support one another. So for me, it’s a step in the right direction.”

The new Lakota Made store is located at 606 N Riverfront Drive and it is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

