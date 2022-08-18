Landline expands service to MSU campus

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shuttle service has expanded its operations to now include Minnesota State University Mankato.

Landline is now offering pick-up and drop-off trips five times daily from Lot 11, which is between the Student Union and the Library.

This is in edition to the company’s service from the Courtyard by Mariott hotel by the River Hills Mall.

The company says connections can be made to any airline or anywhere else in the Twin Cities from the airport.

Landline was founded in 2018 and serves Minneapolis, Duluth, and Mankato.

