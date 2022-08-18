Longtime nurse honored with Daisy Award

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - In sports, it’s the MVP award. In Hollywood, it’s an Oscar and for the nursing world, there is the Daisy Award.

The Daisy Award recognition program is used by over 5,000 schools and healthcare facilities, and Rita Williams, a nurse of 44 years, received her flowers Wednesday.

More than four decades of decade service to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, impacting patients and her coworkers. A coworker for the last 34 years nominated Williams.

“When you come onto your shift and so you know Rita is working, it is like having gold in your pocket,” registered nurse Lynda Stauter said.

The award is given to someone who serves with extraordinary care and compassion. Williams came to work every day in Fairmont, committing herself to the best service she could provide. And to show their appreciation: a retirement party and award celebration in her honor.

“So grateful and so happy to receive this award from Linda, who has been a wonderful coworker,” Williams said. “We just have so many wonderful people that work here.”

Cake, balloons, and candy. The candy is key. In her early days at the hospital, with no computers, Williams would give little pieces of candy to nurses who had to wait for their patients to get registered. Now the drawer of candy is famous at the hospital, a place where nurses gather for a mid-shift snack.

“The chocolate drawer or stash is on the med surge or charge nurse desk area for a number of years and will continue to keep that ritual of chocolate in Rita’s honor,” Stauter said.

