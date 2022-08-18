Low pressure system to bring storm chances, seasonal temperatures

Active weather is expected across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as a low pressure system moves through with a cold front, returning temperatures to seasonal in the 70s for the upcoming weekend and next week.

Today will start off on the quieter side with some sunshine mixed in with minor cloud coverage. Clouds will gradually move in throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours ahead of isolated shower and thunderstorm chances possible starting after 12 pm with temperatures hovering in the low-80s and minor humidity mixed in. Showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours will be very light and spotty with minimal accumulation expected. Cloudy skies will stick around as the low pressure system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, starting between 9 and 10 pm tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s by tomorrow morning as showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Rain totals by 7 am tomorrow morning are projected to range from a quarter of an inch up to half an inch. Some areas may see up to three-quarters of an inch where the heavier showers/thunderstorms move through. The good news is, we are not expecting anything strong or severe as of Thursday morning.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Again, they will be on and off with periods of dry conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms. The low pressure system will also have a cold front associated with it, so temperatures Friday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s. Skies will remain relatively cloudy as the on and off rain chances continue into the overnight hours with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Saturday morning. Spotty rain chances will continue into Saturday.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy for the first half of the day as the low pressure system continues to move south and east out of the area. This means that we are still looking at some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area as temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s. The rain chances will gradually diminish as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We will also see gradual clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear by Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Sunday through Tuesday of next week will remain relatively seasonal with partly cloudy skies, little to no rain chances, and highs anywhere in the mid-70s. By Wednesday evening/night a minor chance in the weather pattern will bring in some minor shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday night, Thursday night, and spotty chances throughout Friday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually dip from the mid-70s in the start of the week into the low-70s by the end of the week.

