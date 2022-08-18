Mankato man suffers life-threatening injuries in Highway 22 crash

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 38-year-old Mankato man was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale following a crash Thursday on Highway 22.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 101 in Kasota Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Garrett David Anfinson, of Le Sueur, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger when he collided with 38-year-old Charles Patrick Virkus, of Mankato, who was driving a 2011 Chevy Cruze. Virkus was driving westbound on County Road 101.

Anfinson was not injured in the crash, but Virkus suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that Virkus was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The extent of Virkus’ injuries are unknown at this time.

