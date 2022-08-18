Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mantorville’s Bennett Berge Takes Home Silver Medal at U20 World Championships

It was Berge’s first appearance in international competition.
USA WRESTLING
USA WRESTLING(MGN)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTTC) – Mantorville’s Bennett Berge is a U20 World Championship silver medalist.

This past week, Berge had to wrestle his way into the Round of 16 in the 86kg bracket at the World Championships in Bulgaria. It was his international debut. Berge then steamrolled his way to the final where he faced the reigning European Champion, Rakhim Magamadov of France. After taking an early lead against the Frenchman, Berge fell 10-5 to take on the silver medal.

Now, Berge will return stateside and continue to train. Earlier this month, the incoming college freshman told KTTC he plans to redshirt at South Dakota State.

You can watch Berge’s championship match here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Marshall native Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota even though it's a work trip
Even though it's a work trip, Marshall's Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota
(Source: KEYC Photo/Mary Rominger)
Marshall native, 49ers QB Trey Lance returns to Minnesota for joint practice with Vikings
Marshall native, 49ers QB Trey Lance returns to Minnesota for joint practice with Vikings