Marshall native, 49ers QB Trey Lance returns to Minnesota for joint practice with Vikings

EDINA, Minn. (KEYC) - Since being named the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Marshall native Trey Lance skyrocketed as one of the NFL’s highest projected players to have a breakout season.

This week, Lance reunites with his home state of Minnesota for a pair of joint practices with the Vikings.

“It’s good to be back. It’s good to see you. It’s fun obviously, going to get in a couple of great days of work here,” Lance said. “It’s fun practicing against someone else, seeing another defense, then traveling, getting in a hotel and spending a lot of time with the guys.”

Lance’s early-career arc is nothing short of impressive, now less than one month away from the Lance era taking over the Bay Area.

The offense and defense were spilt for day one of the joint practices between the 49ers and Vikings. By the end of the two-hour period, Lance completed 11 of 16 passes without throwing an interception.

“I think he’s done a good job. I thought he had a good day today, and we’re in the middle of camp, some good, some bad, but he’s getting better throughout the whole process,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“I think Trey’s consistently got better and better every single day. He’s way better than he was when we first got him, he’s better than he was last year, and he’s better than he was in OTAs,” 49ers tight end George Kittle added. “So as long as I keep seeing this consistent steps in this direction lead to great results, I’m pretty confident in his ability.”

Lance says first and foremost he sees these few days in Minnesota as a business trip, but still feels excitement seeing his closest family members and friends standing along the sidelines.

“I’ve seen him play in high school, college, and throughout the NFL and I think he really deserves to be in the NFL. It’s really cool for the first person to go pro in Marshall and starter for the 49ers Trey Lance and I think he’s going to have a great season,” said Magnus Schlenner, a hometown friend of Lance’s.

Thursday, even more No. 5 jerseys will take over TCO Performance Center as the Vikings arranged for Lance’s high school teammates and coaches to arrive in bus loads to see him in person.

The first day of work against the @Vikings is in the books for @treylance09.



The @49ers QB1 says the Vikings arranged for high school teammates and coaches to arrive to camp in bus loads tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jm0TApz4ue — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) August 17, 2022

