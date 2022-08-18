Your Photos
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash

FILE - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people.

Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says it will release more information at 12 p.m. Friday following family notification.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

