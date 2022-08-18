Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash

HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people.

Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says it will release more information at 12 p.m. Friday following family notification.

