Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

That ties the record-low set in June, which is the lowest unemployment rate in the state since data has been tracked dating back to 1976.

Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 3.5%.

The Mankato metropolitan statistical area had the highest job growth rate in the state from July 2021 to July 2022 at 6.3%, with 3,360 jobs added. That’s followed by Duluth at 3.4%, Minneapolis-St. Paul at 3.2%, St. Cloud with 2.9% and Rochester at 2.6%.

In July, on a seasonally adjusted basis, Minnesota added jobs in Construction, up 1,100 jobs or 0.8%; Manufacturing up 2,600 jobs or 0.8%; Professional & Business Services up 3,900 jobs or 1%; Leisure & Hospitality up 6,700 jobs or 2.7%; and Government up 4,500 jobs or 1.1%. Losses were in Financial Activities down 1,000 jobs or 0.5%, and Other Services down 800 jobs or 0.7%.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.