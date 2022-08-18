Radiothon donations to help sick children and their families

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 is teaming up with KHAK for the KHAK Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon. Donations from their annual event provides help for more than 91,000 individual children who walk through the doors at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Kids come from all across Iowa, all 50 states, and more than 20 different countries to get the care they need.

This is the 25th year for the Radiothon, with KHAK hosting the event live from the Levitt Center in Iowa City on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and once again from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. TV9 is also live Thursday morning from there to share the details.

But people don’t have to wait to give. Donations are being accepted online now. People can also call 1-800-456-2772. Their campaign goes through August 19.

The University of Iowa says with the donations, they can “provide high-level, world-class, life-saving care that many parents travel across the globe to get for their children. Without each one of you, we wouldn’t be able to make these miracles happen.”

Donations last year totaled $120,000.

