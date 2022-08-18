School districts see teacher turnover

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the start of the school year draws nearer, school districts are finalizing their plans for the upcoming year.

Some districts have seen sizable changes to their staff, with schools seeing significant turnover, especially for teachers.

The St. Peter Public School District hired 15 new teachers for this year, replacing all those who left over the summer.

“There are a lot more teachers who are reaching retirement age who are choosing to leave education, and right here in St. Peter, it is a combination of those things. We’ve had a number of teachers who have reached retirement age, and we have others who have decided to move out of the area, whether that’s for personal reasons or going with a spouse,” St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said.

Despite hiring 15 new teachers, the district has only made up for those who have left, adding no extra teachers from last year’s number.

The district said that they’re fortunate to have brought in so many new teachers, and are comfortable with their current roster of teachers.

St. Peter Schools also said however that they are struggling to fill other gaps in their staff.

“We have been fortunate to fill all of our teaching positions. We do still have openings in other areas for paraprofessionals, for our maintenance, for our food service, and so we are continuing to advertise and to accept applications for those positions,” Gronseth said.

New teachers started work at the schools a week early, and a community breakfast was held to get them introduced to and involved in the community.

