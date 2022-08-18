Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

School districts see teacher turnover

Schools are getting ready for a new school year, but some schools and staff could look a little different.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the start of the school year draws nearer, school districts are finalizing their plans for the upcoming year.

Some districts have seen sizable changes to their staff, with schools seeing significant turnover, especially for teachers.

The St. Peter Public School District hired 15 new teachers for this year, replacing all those who left over the summer.

“There are a lot more teachers who are reaching retirement age who are choosing to leave education, and right here in St. Peter, it is a combination of those things. We’ve had a number of teachers who have reached retirement age, and we have others who have decided to move out of the area, whether that’s for personal reasons or going with a spouse,” St. Peter Superintendent Bill Gronseth said.

Despite hiring 15 new teachers, the district has only made up for those who have left, adding no extra teachers from last year’s number.

The district said that they’re fortunate to have brought in so many new teachers, and are comfortable with their current roster of teachers.

St. Peter Schools also said however that they are struggling to fill other gaps in their staff.

“We have been fortunate to fill all of our teaching positions. We do still have openings in other areas for paraprofessionals, for our maintenance, for our food service, and so we are continuing to advertise and to accept applications for those positions,” Gronseth said.

New teachers started work at the schools a week early, and a community breakfast was held to get them introduced to and involved in the community.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

United Way hosts expanded regional school supply drive
FILE - Dr. Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk will be in Mankato Thursday.
Jensen, Birk to visit Mankato Thursday
(Source: KEYC Photo/Mary Rominger)
Marshall native, 49ers QB Trey Lance returns to Minnesota for joint practice with Vikings
School districts see teacher turnover