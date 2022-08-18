Your Photos
Six arrested on drug charges in Mankato neighborhood

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several arrests were made yesterday after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Washington Park neighborhood of Mankato.

According to a release from the agency, an extended search warrant was executed at a house on the 300 block of East Washington St.

10 people were at the residence at the time of the warrant’s execution and six were arrested on various drug charges.

According to the task force, methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were found during the search.

Four of the six arrested were transported to Blue Earth County jail with another taken to the hospital due to a suspected high level of fentanyl impairment.

Another had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Nicollet County.

