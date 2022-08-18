Your Photos
Students begin moving in at Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato is welcoming back thousands of new and returning students to campus.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is welcoming back thousands of new and returning students to campus.

“It’s exciting, but both a little nervous, too. First year knows what it’s like, so it should be fun, though,” explained MSU freshman Baden Fenton.

Emotions are all over the place for college students, and Family members.

“Excited, nervous, but happy for him,“ Tina Fenton said. “Really happy for his future here at Mankato, they are really welcoming.”

New students were welcomed by upper classmates and volunteers who guide and help families with parking and unloading.

“I’m here with some of my teammates, and we’re helping our baby Mavs, or freshmen move in, so it’s kind of busy, but it’s a lot of fun. We’re getting them situated and everything,” MSU Senior Sarah Anderson said.

On Monday, President Edward Inch highlighted enrollment improvement of 10% over last year, yet he says it is still down 3% from pre-pandemic levels.

Businesses around campus are also thrilled to see students back in Mankato.

“When school starts, we definitely see a lot of new faces and a lot more foot traffic, which is really awesome because we’re trying to set a good vibe around here.”

In MSU, move-in started Thursday morning and will continue through Sunday with classes beginning on Monday, August 22.

