Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event

Concert, bonfire, fireworks on Sept. 23
Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Classes at MSU - Mankato start on Monday and the university has its eyes set on homecoming.

Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Rapper B.o.B. headlines this year’s outdoor concert with a bonfire and fireworks preceding the performance at Blakeslee Stadium

General admission tickets to the event are free to the general public, but are limited to a 3,500 capacity for the event.

Fireworks will start at 8:40 p.m. followed by B.o.B taking the stage from from 9-10 p.m.

