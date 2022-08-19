Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian

Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice cream lovers can unite on Saturday and help support a good cause at the same time.

Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the local Scoops Ice Cream shop.

Throughout the day, there will also be live music on an outdoor stage.

United Way is also looking for volunteers to help throughout the day. For those wishing to volunteer, you can sign up on the Get Connected volunteer site.

All purchases throughout the day will benefit the United Way’s goal of raising $2.15 million.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish, becoming isolated by tonight as...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-19-22 - clipped version
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian
Marshall High School graduate and native Trey Lance (center) poses for a photo with the...
Lance’s homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp
Minnesota's unemployment rate holds steady for July at a record low 1.8%.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low