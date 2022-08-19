Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts Scoops for a Cause in Elysian

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice cream lovers can unite on Saturday and help support a good cause at the same time.

Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual Scoops for a Cause fundraiser.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the local Scoops Ice Cream shop.

Throughout the day, there will also be live music on an outdoor stage.

United Way is also looking for volunteers to help throughout the day. For those wishing to volunteer, you can sign up on the Get Connected volunteer site.

All purchases throughout the day will benefit the United Way’s goal of raising $2.15 million.

