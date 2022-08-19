Lance’s homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice.

“I woke up around 5:20 this morning. We left around 6:35-6:40, and it was about two and a half hours here,” said Jonah Vierstraete, senior safety and wide receiver for the Marshall Tigers.

When 22-year-old Trey Lance graduated from Marshall High School in 2017, many knew he’d amount to something great.

FILE - Trey Lance features for the Marshall Tigers in this undated KEYC News Now file photo.

That later became an understatement when the quarterback was drafted in the top three of the 2021 NFL Draft, and, now, one year later, is the starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

“The best thing I saw in the first game, I saw the big Trey smile on the sidelines, so it tells me he’s having fun,” Marshall head coach Terry Bahlmann said. “Trey is doing a great job. He’s a first-class person in everything he does, so 49ers fans are going to love him. He represents the town of Marshall perfectly.”

Lance’s success is a benefit to every student-athlete to come after him in his hometown of nearly 14,000.

“He did a lot of things for Marshall that were really good, and he just raised the bar really high for us and just set the tone for us of how we should be,” Vierstraete said.

Marshall has produced 12 Division I football players in the last decade. After Lance, former University of Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries is the latest to sign an NFL contract with the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) watches play from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham | AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

“We’ve had a lot of success with that and our players see it. They saw Trey when they were younger, and they know that opportunity is there, and it just helps our program grow,” Bahlmann said.

On Thursday, the Vikings and No. 5 treated a once-in-a-lifetime experience for 115 of Marshall’s players and coaches to see the Minnesota sensation in person.

For many, it was a reunion.

“He only lives about two minutes away from where I live, so I know him outside of sports. He’s always just been a really nice guy, helps everyone out if you ever need anything, he’ll always be there for you. Just a really cool dude,” Vierstraete said.

Lance is the role model every young athlete dreams of becoming, and a perfect example for Tyler Maeyaert, who is the Tigers’ current signal caller.

“I think I can say this for all of us, we all view Trey as a role model,” Maeyaert said. “Watching him grow up when we were in middle school, coming to the games on Friday nights looking and seeing the quarterback No. 9 on the field. It was really inspiring to all of us watching him play, winning those games, taking us to the state tournament, and we all just looked and said ‘I want to do that one day.’”

The 49ers and Vikings go head-to-head Saturday at 6 p.m. for the second of three preseason games, although, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan does not anticipate Lance playing in the match-up.

The 49ers-Vikings matchup will be broadcast on KEYC News Now’s FOX network.

