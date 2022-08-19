League of Women Voters in St. Peter works to get more young people to the polls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For more than 100 years, the League of Women Voters in St. Peter has been a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization helping voters register and learn about candidates and their positions.

Eleanor Kennedy and Ethan Zimmerli are two out of five high school students recently selected for the very first Youth Civic Engagement Fellowship, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voter.

“As a fellow, I’d say our role is to just create a lot of awareness, as it is a lot about civic engagement and engaging in voting and being aware of, like, who you’re voting for, where, when,” says St. Peter Fellow, Eleanor Kennerdy.

The students will have the opportunity to lead the coordination of the Youth Voter Fair.

On National Voter Registration Day, they will help guide and motivate their peers to participate in the democratic process.

“I hope that my time here can get at least one person to register to vote, one person to register to vote through my assistance or through anything I do with this association. I feel like it’s enough in itself,” explained Ethan Zimmerli, Mankato East High School fellow.

With the fellowship, the League of Women Voters hopes to reach young adults, which numbers show tend to have the lowest turnout.

“Some of our student populations talked about the fact that when I registered, but I don’t know what’s on the ballot, I don’t know where I vote, all that kind of stuff. So we want to make sure that we empower them by not just registering, but educating them as well,” stated Cindy Olson, Youth Civic Engagement Coordinator.

The League of Women Voters hopes to grow the fellowship program and reach more high schools in Southern Minnesota.

“They’re all excited about this and very committed to voter registration and education,” explained Youth Engagement Coordinator, Kates Martens.

With Elections coming up in November, the League of Women voters of St. Peter Area, wants to remind voters of all the resources and activities they offer.

This year, the organization will have registration tables at many events such as PrideFest, Rock Bend folk, and high schools.

The league hosts multiple forums for voters to have the opportunity to meet and hear from each candidate.

They are also encouraging those interested in personalized voting information to visit Vote 411.org.

One of their many missions is to help people become informed voters.

“To talk about the different things that we’re doing. It is really important right now because we are really trying to reach out, besides young people, to other diverse segments of the population,” says Colleen Jacks, Co-President, lWV.

● St. Peter High School Fellows: Najma Jamac, Eleanor Kennedy, Amy Hildebrandt.

● Mankato East High School Fellow: Ethan Zimmerli.

● Mankato West School Fellow: Sumaya Musse.

