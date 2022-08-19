Your Photos
A look at your weekend forecast

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue tonight gradually sunshine returns Saturday.
Seasonable temps over the next several days with slight chance for rain.
Seasonable temps over the next several days with slight chance for rain.
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow-moving low will provide scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting from the south to the north-northeast tonight into Saturday with the passing low-pressure system. Northerly winds will keep temps in the 70s Saturday, watch out for isolated showers/thunderstorms. Other than the isolated shower it will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday with winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Saturday night, mostly clear, lows dropping into the upper 50s, northerly winds continue around 5-10 mph. Sunday the sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Seasonable temps will remain over the next several days, dew points will remain in the low to mid-60s so things will feel a bit sticky. Dry weather looks to stay in place until the end of next week.

