A look at your weekend forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow-moving low will provide scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting from the south to the north-northeast tonight into Saturday with the passing low-pressure system. Northerly winds will keep temps in the 70s Saturday, watch out for isolated showers/thunderstorms. Other than the isolated shower it will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday with winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Saturday night, mostly clear, lows dropping into the upper 50s, northerly winds continue around 5-10 mph. Sunday the sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Seasonable temps will remain over the next several days, dew points will remain in the low to mid-60s so things will feel a bit sticky. Dry weather looks to stay in place until the end of next week.

