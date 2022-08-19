Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato.

Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021.

She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force to bring awareness of the ongoing epidemic.

The event will take place at Erlandson Park from 12-3 p.m. Sunday.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents have seized almost 3,000 fentanyl pills this year compared to just five in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.