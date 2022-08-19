Your Photos
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day

This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021.

She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force to bring awareness of the ongoing epidemic.

The event will take place at Erlandson Park from 12-3 p.m. Sunday.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents have seized almost 3,000 fentanyl pills this year compared to just five in 2021.

