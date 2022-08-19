Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’

A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday.

The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue.

It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run.

They’ll be collecting cash donations as well as donations from orders.

If you donate to the cause, you will get a coupon for a free donut or coffee on Dunkin’.

”There will be law enforcement officers on the rooftop. You can wave, drive by and see them. I believe there will also be some on the ground collecting the donations,” creative director Lisa Finch said. “Those will go directly back to the Special Olympics, the partnership has raised over $6 million in the 20 years that it has been going on, so we are super excited to see what we do for 2022.”

The event will be going from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

FILE - The Mayo Clinic Health System building is pictured Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’
Bulldogs open up the season against Fillmore Central.
JWP football preps for upcoming season