Mankato officers to partake in ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ at Dunkin’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local police officer will spend the day on a rooftop Friday.

The Cop on a Rooftop event takes place Friday at the Mankato Dunkin’ on Madison Avenue.

It’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Minnesota, as well as the law enforcement torch run.

They’ll be collecting cash donations as well as donations from orders.

If you donate to the cause, you will get a coupon for a free donut or coffee on Dunkin’.

”There will be law enforcement officers on the rooftop. You can wave, drive by and see them. I believe there will also be some on the ground collecting the donations,” creative director Lisa Finch said. “Those will go directly back to the Special Olympics, the partnership has raised over $6 million in the 20 years that it has been going on, so we are super excited to see what we do for 2022.”

The event will be going from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.