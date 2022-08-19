Marshall wraps up first week of practices with optimism for season ahead

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite having ideal size and experience, the Marshall Tigers football program finished last season one game below .500. But, with the first week of practice in the books, the team feels good about what’s ahead.

“I’d say, the vibe is really good. There’s some new faces, but there’s a lot of returnees. It’s looking really good for us I think. Everyone’s working hard, wants to do their best for each other and it’s looking really solid right now I’d say,” Tigers senior safety and receiver Jonah Vierstraete said.

The Tigers are coming off of an up and down season that saw one-sided wins and losses. Through nine games in 2021, Marshall came out swinging, beating teams by a 45-14 margin in the opening quarter, but it was in the fourth quarter where Marshall’s shortcomings were put on display.

With a new season on the horizon at the hands of senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert, the squad is ready to take the next step forward.

“I have a new receiver. He didn’t play a lot last year, got a couple of snaps, but Omar Abdi, he’s going to be a good receiver for me this year. We’ve got a couple good tight ends, running backs the same, so we look pretty good in the back field and skilled positions, but we lost our whole o-line, so that should be a fun thing to fill in. We’ve got a lot of new guys coming up, a lot of excitement and they’re going to be working hard to do that best they can,” added Maeyaert.

“We returned most of our backfield in tact, so that’ll be ahead of the curve. Our offensive line is a work in progress, there’s not much experience there, but attitude has been great. The guys that have been in our program for four years or six years that were with us in junior high, they know our offensive and defensive schemes, so I think we’ll be alright,” said head coach of the Tigers, Terry Bahlmann.

This week, the Tigers spent time watching Marshall alum and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance at Vikings Training Camp — quite the inspiration before embarking on the eight-game high school schedule.

“I hope we can just improve on doing all of the little things, working together more as a team, winning more games together, playing together, working for each other, doing everything that we can to all achieve the common goal of winning games together and having fun,” said Vierstraete.

In two weeks, Marshall’s pre-season work will be put to the test when the team hosts Fairmont. The Cardinals finished their 2021 campaign 9-2 overall. Kick off from Southwest Minnesota State University is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

