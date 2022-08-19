Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Marshall wraps up first week of practices with optimism for season ahead

Marshall's senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert talks about what's ahead for the Tigers in 2022.
Marshall's senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert talks about what's ahead for the Tigers in 2022.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite having ideal size and experience, the Marshall Tigers football program finished last season one game below .500. But, with the first week of practice in the books, the team feels good about what’s ahead.

“I’d say, the vibe is really good. There’s some new faces, but there’s a lot of returnees. It’s looking really good for us I think. Everyone’s working hard, wants to do their best for each other and it’s looking really solid right now I’d say,” Tigers senior safety and receiver Jonah Vierstraete said.

The Tigers are coming off of an up and down season that saw one-sided wins and losses. Through nine games in 2021, Marshall came out swinging, beating teams by a 45-14 margin in the opening quarter, but it was in the fourth quarter where Marshall’s shortcomings were put on display.

With a new season on the horizon at the hands of senior quarterback Tyler Maeyaert, the squad is ready to take the next step forward.

“I have a new receiver. He didn’t play a lot last year, got a couple of snaps, but Omar Abdi, he’s going to be a good receiver for me this year. We’ve got a couple good tight ends, running backs the same, so we look pretty good in the back field and skilled positions, but we lost our whole o-line, so that should be a fun thing to fill in. We’ve got a lot of new guys coming up, a lot of excitement and they’re going to be working hard to do that best they can,” added Maeyaert.

“We returned most of our backfield in tact, so that’ll be ahead of the curve. Our offensive line is a work in progress, there’s not much experience there, but attitude has been great. The guys that have been in our program for four years or six years that were with us in junior high, they know our offensive and defensive schemes, so I think we’ll be alright,” said head coach of the Tigers, Terry Bahlmann.

This week, the Tigers spent time watching Marshall alum and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance at Vikings Training Camp — quite the inspiration before embarking on the eight-game high school schedule.

“I hope we can just improve on doing all of the little things, working together more as a team, winning more games together, playing together, working for each other, doing everything that we can to all achieve the common goal of winning games together and having fun,” said Vierstraete.

In two weeks, Marshall’s pre-season work will be put to the test when the team hosts Fairmont. The Cardinals finished their 2021 campaign 9-2 overall. Kick off from Southwest Minnesota State University is slated for 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Nicollet opens up the season against Westbrook Walnut Grove next Friday.
New era begins for Nicollet football
Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event
Marshall High School graduate and native Trey Lance (center) poses for a photo with the...
Lance’s homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp
Lance’s homecoming continues as Marshall takes over Vikings Training Camp